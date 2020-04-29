PAlive! Ty Snyder Cupcake Kid April 28, 2020

Facebook: Ty Snyder Cupcake Kid
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies
1 cup-Peanut Butter
1 cup-Brown Sugar
1-Egg
1 tsp-Baking Power
1 cup-Chocolate Chips
Bake at 350 Degrees for 10 to 15 minutes until brown
