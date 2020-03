In Friday’s trending topics, major internet providers agree not to terminate service for the next 60 days if subscribers can’t pay their bills due to disruptions caused by coronavirus.

Also, during a nation-wide lockdown in Italy, people were singing out of their windows in Tuscany. The song was Canto Della Verbena, which translates to And While Siena Sleeps.

It’s a popular folk song typically sung to express local pride.