PAlive! Tom Notchick Stroke Update May 1, 2020

Nearly 800,000 people suffer a stroke each year. Among them is a Lackawanna County man whose stroke about two and a half years ago was so massive it nearly killed him. Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller first introduced us to this man last year and has an update on him.
Pa Live! FAQ
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
Pa Live! FAQ
Coming On The Show?
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.
Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver