PAlive! Tax Deadline July 9, 2020

Glynn Murphy certified tax accountant talks about the new tax deadline coming up on July 15th.
Glynn D. Murphy, CPA, Inc.
711 Davis Street
Scranton, PA
570-969-0850
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Glynn Murphy certified tax accountant talks about the new tax deadline coming up on July 15th.
Glynn D. Murphy, CPA, Inc.
711 Davis Street
Scranton, PA
570-969-0850
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.