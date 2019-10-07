PAlive! Susan McKelvey October 7, 2019

In a typical home fire, you may have as little as two minutes to escape after the smoke alarm sounds. During Fire Prevention Week the National Fire Protection Agency urges to plan and practice your escape to make the most of those precious minutes. National Fire Protection Association’s Susan McKelvey discuss the essentials of developing and practicing a home escape plan and home fire prevention tips.
