PAlive! Super Puppy Bowl August 28, 2020

PA Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PAlive!
Coronavirus

PAlive! Super Puppy Bowl

Segment 2

PAlive! Bradford County Human Society

Maryann Bell from the Bradford County Human Society.

www.pa19.petfinder.com

570-888-2114

On Social Media: @BradfordCHS

PAlive! Lycoming County SPCA

Segment 2

www.lycomingspca.org

570-322-4646

On Social Media: @lycospca

PAlive! Village Pet Supplies (Fleas)

Brenda Bartlett from Village Pet Supplies talks about fleas.

2268 Sans Souci Parkway

570-735-5905

Facebook: @villagepetsupplies

PAlive! Cat & Dog Perfume

Mark Crames CEO, Demeter Fragrance.

www.DemeterFragrance.com

PAlive! Luzerne County SPCA

Segment 2

www.spcaluzernecounty.org

570-825-4111

PAlive! LUXE (Dog Walking Outfits)

Eric Kuhn from The Haberdashery and The LUXE talk about dog walking outfits.

900 Rutter Avenue

Forty Fort

570-763-5817

www.900luxe.com

PAlive! Back Mountain Veterinary Hospital

Eyewitness News is helping to clear the shelters and find pets their forever home. People adopting pets may be concerned about COVID 19. Dr. Amy Morris from Back Mountain Veterinary Hospital in Dallas gives us more information.

www.backmountainvet.com

PAlive! Weis Paws for Pets

Dennis Curtin from Weis Markets.

www.WeisMarkets.com

