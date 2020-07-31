PAlive! Summertime Guide to Family Fun July 30, 2020

With nice weather and longer days, the summer months are always great for spending time having fun with family! Whether you’re staying home, entertaining for small social distanced get-togethers with family and friends, or taking a local road trip, there’s always something new that can be added to the mix. Lifestyle and Entertaining expert Marc Silverstein give us some tips and tricks to make the most of our socially distant summer.www.betterstuffforlife.com

