PALive! Steve Perillo and the Followers

Drop points for Christmas With A Twist Concert by Stephen Perillo of Making A Difference Ministries to host

9th Annual Christmas With A Twist Concert for the Marine Corps Toys For Tots Program.

This Concert will be held at Dorranceton United Methodist Church 549 Wyoming Ave. Kingston, PA 18704

Saturday, December 7th from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. (Doors open at 6:30 P.M.)

steve@unitybymusic.org

Thefollowersband.com

facebook.com/thefollowers1

TOYS CAN BE DROPPED OFF A UNWRAPPED NEW TOYS AT THE FOLLOWING PLACES:

Wyoming Valley Chiropractic, 1247 Wyoming Avenue, Forty Fort, PA 18704 on

Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. and also from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Thank you to Wyoming Valley Chiropractic for being a drop off point this year again.

Fidelity Bank, 247 Wyoming Avenue, Kingston, PA 18704

Monday through Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

Thank you to Fidelity Bank for continuing to support this program for the past nine years. We could not do this without you!

Music Go Round Triangle Plaza 677 Kidder Street Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

Monday to Friday 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM and Saturday 100:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Thank you to Music Go Round for continuing to support this program for the past nine years. We could not do this without you!

Kost Tires and Auto Service 41 No. Memorial Hwy. Shavertown, PA 18708

Mickey’s Hair Gallery 77 Oxford Street Hanover, PA. 18706

Wed. and Thur. 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Friday 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Sat 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Thank you to Mickey for continuing to support this program for the past nine years. We could not do this without you!

NBT Bank Of Back Mountain 1965 Memorial Highway Shavertown, PA. 18708

Monday to Friday 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

And all other NBT Branch Banks in NEPA.

Thank you to NBT Bank for supporting this program this years. We could not do this without you!

For all the information on all the Christian Events and Upcoming Concert visit us on the web at www.unitybymusic.org