PAlive! Spiced Wine December 16, 2019

Segment 2
Haley’s Holiday Spiced Wine.
Instructions:
Over low heat, dissolve 1/2 cup of sugar in 1/3 cup water
Add spices to 1 bottle of wine
Simmer in crock pot for 20 minutes
Remove spices and serve
