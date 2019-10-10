PAlive! Social Collective October 9, 2019

The Social Fabric Collective for Juvenile Justice Week.
Changing the Narrative Series
Photo Exhibit
Through Oct. 17 M-F
Luzerne County Courthouse
Also, Other Event Locations)
www.socialfabriccollective.org
Facebook: @socialfabriccollective
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
The Social Fabric Collective for Juvenile Justice Week.
Changing the Narrative Series
Photo Exhibit
Through Oct. 17 M-F
Luzerne County Courthouse
Also, Other Event Locations)
www.socialfabriccollective.org
Facebook: @socialfabriccollective
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.