PAlive! September 8, 2020

  • Weis Markets
  • Village Pet Supplies
  • Pet of The Week
  • UPMC
  • Happiness Coach
  • Amazon

PAlive! Weis Markets

Registered dietician Kathyrn Long from Weis Markets.

www.weismarkets.com

www.weismarkets.com/healthybites

PAlive! Village Pet Supplies (Allergies)

Brenda Bartlett from Village Pet Supplies.

2268 Sans Souci Parkway

570-735-5905

Facebook: @villagepetsupplies

PAlive! Pet of The Week

It’s now time for the Pet of The Week brought to you by BCI Retail, the area’s largest selection of quality pet supplies.

www.spcaluzernecounty.org

Facebook: @SPCAofLuzerneCounty

BCI Retail

485 Susquehanna Blvd.

Hazle Township

Social Media @BCIRetail

PAlive! UPMC (Symptomatic Patients)

Olufunke Oladejo, MD, discusses options for care for symptomatic patients.

www.upmcsusquehanna.org

PAlive! Happiness Coach

Author of the International Bestselling Book Get in A Good Mood & Stay There Dannie DeNovo.

www.danniedenovo.com

On Social Media: @danniedenovoofficial

PAlive! Amazon

This year, Amazon expects to spend $18 billion to help the independent companies that sell through its online store and aims to bring on board 100,000 more U.S. small and medium-sized companies in the next 12 months.

www.aboutamazon.com/supporting-small-business

