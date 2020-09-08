PAlive! September 8, 2020

PAlive! Weis Markets
Registered dietician Kathyrn Long from Weis Markets.
www.weismarkets.com/healthybites
PAlive! Village Pet Supplies (Allergies)
Brenda Bartlett from Village Pet Supplies.
2268 Sans Souci Parkway
570-735-5905
Facebook: @villagepetsupplies
PAlive! Pet of The Week
It’s now time for the Pet of The Week brought to you by BCI Retail, the area’s largest selection of quality pet supplies.
Facebook: @SPCAofLuzerneCounty
BCI Retail
485 Susquehanna Blvd.
Hazle Township
Social Media @BCIRetail
PAlive! UPMC (Symptomatic Patients)
Olufunke Oladejo, MD, discusses options for care for symptomatic patients.
PAlive! Happiness Coach
Author of the International Bestselling Book Get in A Good Mood & Stay There Dannie DeNovo.
On Social Media: @danniedenovoofficial
PAlive! Amazon
This year, Amazon expects to spend $18 billion to help the independent companies that sell through its online store and aims to bring on board 100,000 more U.S. small and medium-sized companies in the next 12 months.
www.aboutamazon.com/supporting-small-business