PAlive! September 4, 2020

PAlive!
Coronavirus
  • Weis Markets
  • Summer Skincare
  • Shopping Online
  • Steve Spirko Schpaybo
  • Miss Tanfastic
  • Movie Guy Jeff Boam
  • The Haberdashery

PAlive! Weis Markets

Segment 2

Registered Dietician Kathyrn Long from Weis Markets shows us how to cook with sweet potatoes.

www.weismarkets.com

www.weismarkets.com/healthybites

PAlive! Summer Skincare

Founder of Lisa Lazo Isabel Lazo talks about summer skincare.

www.isalazo.com

PAlive! Shopping Online

It is no secret that COVID-19 has caused major disruptions in our lives and to discuss smart shopping, expert, Trae Bodge.

www.OfferUp.com

PAlive! Steve Spirko Schpaybo September 4, 2020

Facebook: Steve Spirko Schpaybo

YouTube: Schpaybo Spirko

PAlive! Miss Tanfastic

Miss Tanfastic Samantha Guevrekian.

www.tanfasticpa.com

PAlive! Movie Guy Jeff Boam

Our PA Live Movie Guy Jeff Boam has this week’s new movies.

PAlive! The Haberdashery (Hats)

Eric Kuhn at The Haberdashery.

900 Rutter Avenue

Forty Fort

570-763-5817

www.900luxe.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheHab900/

