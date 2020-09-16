PAlive! September 15, 2020

  • Kiss Theatre
  • Lehigh Valley Health Network
  • Dr. Michael Blaha
  • Dr. Wayne Pernell
  • Amazon Future Engineer

PAlive! Kiss Theatre

“Into the Woods Jr”

Friday, Sept. 18 at 7 PM

Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7 PM

Sunday, Sept. 20 at 2 PM

400 East End Centre, Wilkes-Barre

www.kisstheatre.org

PAlive! Lehigh Valley Health Network

From Lehigh Valley Health Network, Dr. Roberto S. Fratamico talks about prostate cancer.

www.lvhn.org

PAlive! Dr. Michael Blaha

High cholesterol affects more than 95 million Americans. It’s a silent and major risk factor for heart disease. To answer our questions Dr. Michael Blaha, a cardiologist at the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

www.LIVALOrx.com

PAlive! Dr. Wayne Pernell

Known as the powerful presence mentor and outfluencer, Dr. Wayne Pernell.

www.DynamicLeader.com

PAlive! Amazon Future Engineer

Before COVID-19, science, technology engineering, and math-stem jobs-were being projected to increase 1-point-7 times faster than non-stem careers. A new milestone for the Amazon future engineer program, is Shanika Hope, and Carolina Milanesl, an analyst & founder of Heart of Tech.

www.AmazonFutureEngineer.com

