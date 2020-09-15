PAlive! September 14, 2020

  • Pet of The Week
  • Carbon-Monroe-Pike Mental Health and Development Services
  • Weis Markets
  • UPMC
  • Joann Butler

PAlive! Pet of The Week

It’s now time for the Pet of The Week brought to you by BCI Retail, the area’s largest selection of quality pet supplies.

www.spcaluzernecounty.org

Facebook: @SPCAofLuzerneCounty

BCI Retail

485 Susquehanna Blvd.

Hazle Township

Social Media @BCIRetail

PAlive! Carbon-Monroe-Pike Mental Health and Development Services

Jennifer Williams a Deputy Mental Health Administrator.

www.CMPMHDS.org

PAlive! Weis Markets

Dietitian Erin Dunleavy from Weis Markets.

www.weismarkets.com/ask-a-dietitian

www.weismarkets.com/healthybites

PAlive! UPMC (Hunter Safety)

Most hunters are preppers. Before the opening of the season they make sure the guns are sighted in, the clothes are scent-free, and the vacation days are planned well in advance of the hunting date. But one thing they may forget to do is to get themselves physically ready for hunting season. John Hanna, a family medicine physician assistant with UPMC, talks about the importance of taking the time to make sure your body is ready for the field.

www.upmcsusquehanna.org

PAlive! Joann Butler

Joann Butler award-winning lifestyle journalist.

www.lifeminute.tv

