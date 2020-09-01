PAlive! September 1, 2020

PAlive! Lehigh Valley Health Network (Prostate)

There is no sure way to prevent prostate cancer. Some risk factors for the disease you just cannot control, such as your age and family history. But you can help lower your risk of getting prostate cancer with a healthy lifestyle.

PAlive! Weis Markets

Today, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing Ron Bonacci talks about a new way Weis Markets is giving back, through the Weis 4 School program, and share more about how you can get involved.

