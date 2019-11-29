PALive! Schuylkill Ballet

FROM THE SCHUYLKILL BALLET THEATRE…. THE CAST OF “THE NUTCRACKER

The Schuylkill Ballet Theatre is proud to present it’s 40th Anniversary of “The Nutcracker!” The dancers of SBT are excited to share their talents as they delight you in this classic Christmas ballet. Come join Clara as she drifts off to the Snow Pine Forest and through the Kingdom of Sweets with lots of magic along the way! This timeless classic is set for Friday November 29th at 7pm, Saturday November 30th at 7pm and Sunday December 1st at 3pm at the Schuylkill Haven Area High School Auditorium.

Tickets can be purchased in 3 easy ways:

1. Visit our ticket store and order your tickets online

2. Call our ticket line at (570)-617-5616

3. See any member of the Schuylkill Ballet Theatre

LEARN MORE CLICK HERE