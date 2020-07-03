PAlive! Riverfront Yoga Project July 3, 2020

Priya Idgunji from Riverfront Yoga Project.
Free yoga classes
Saturday Mornings 10 AM-11 AM
July 4 through September 5
133 North River Street
570-332-5705
