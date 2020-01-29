Live Now
Senate Impeachment Trial Continues
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

PAlive! REV Theatre January 29, 2020

PA Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From the REV Theatre Company in Scranton Rudy, Izzy and Taryn.

Julius Caesar

Saturday 6:00 PM

1004 Jackson Street

Scranton

Free

Facebook: @uncyouthprograms

www.uncnepa.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pa Live! FAQ

 

Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.

Pa Live! FAQ

Coming On The Show?

 

All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.

Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos