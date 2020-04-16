PAlive! PPL Electric Utilities April 16, 2020

PAhomepage.com
by: Ryan Kucewicz
Alana Roberts Regional Affairs Director at PPL Electric Utilities.
www.pplelectric.com
www.pplelectric.com/coronavirus
www.PAPowerSwitch.com
1-800-DIAL- PPL
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.
Upload Photos & Videos