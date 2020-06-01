PAlive! Penn State Extension June 1, 2020

Karel Zubris from Penn State Extension.
www.extension.psu.edu/nutrition-links
Black Bean and Corn Salsa
Makes 24 servings
Serving Size: 1/4 cup
Ingredients
1 (16-ounce) jar salsa
1 (15.5-ounce) can unsalted black beans, drained and rinsed
1 (15.5-ounce) can unsalted corn kernels, drained
or 1 1/2 cups frozen corn
1 (14.4-ounce) can low-sodium chopped tomatoes, drained
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro or 1 teaspoon dried
(parsley may be substituted)
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
Directions
1. Combine all ingredients in a medium-size bowl.
2. Cover and chill for 30 minutes before serving.
3. Serve with chips or as a vegetarian side dish.