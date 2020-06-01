PAlive! Penn State Extension June 1, 2020

Live Now
Karel Zubris from Penn State Extension.

www.extension.psu.edu

www.extension.psu.edu/nutrition-links

Black Bean and Corn Salsa

Makes 24 servings

Serving Size: 1/4 cup

Ingredients

1 (16-ounce) jar salsa

1 (15.5-ounce) can unsalted black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15.5-ounce) can unsalted corn kernels, drained

or 1 1/2 cups frozen corn

1 (14.4-ounce) can low-sodium chopped tomatoes, drained

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro or 1 teaspoon dried

(parsley may be substituted)

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients in a medium-size bowl.

2. Cover and chill for 30 minutes before serving.

3. Serve with chips or as a vegetarian side dish.

