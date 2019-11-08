PAlive! Payton Iheme November 8, 2019

Facebook is teaming up with the SCORE program by introducing a hub for military members & veterans. Payton Iheme Public Policy Manager at Facebook and a veteran.
www.score.org/content/mission-vision-and-values
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Facebook is teaming up with the SCORE program by introducing a hub for military members & veterans. Payton Iheme Public Policy Manager at Facebook and a veteran.
www.score.org/content/mission-vision-and-values
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.