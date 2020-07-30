PAlive! Patient Rights Advocate July 30, 2020

Have you ever been blindsided by a medical bill? You’re not alone. 61-percent of Americans say they have been hit with an unforeseen medical bill. Cynthia A. Fisher the founder of PatientRightsAdvocate.org, talks about the need of price transparency in healthcare.
