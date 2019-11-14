PAlive! Misericordia Players November 14, 2019

Misericordia Players talks about a new musical coming up next week “The Drowsy Chaperone”.
The Drowsy Chaperone
Nov. 21, 22, 23 at 8 PM
Nov. 24 at 2 PM
301 Lake Street, Dallas
Box Office: 570-674-6719
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
