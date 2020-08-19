PAlive! Maternal Family Health Services August 19, 2020

In the Weis Markets kitchen registered dietitian Laurie from Maternal and Family Health Services.
No-Bake Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies
3/4 cup quick oats
1/2 cup oat flour (or make your own by blending oats in a food processor until they become powder. Measure after blending.)
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 tsp baking soda
1/4 cup xylitol or sugar (or coconut sugar or sucanat)
1/4 tsp cinnamon (optional: a pinch pumpkin pie spice as well)
Optional: handful mini chocolate chips
1/3 cup canned pumpkin (or sweet potato puree)
2 to 2 1/2 tablespoons milk of choice, as needed
1 tablespoon oil (omit if you desire, but I can’t vouch for the results)
1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract
Combine all dry ingredients and stir very well. In a separate bowl, combine all liquid (including pumpkin). Then stir to combine, and form into balls or cookies. Or put in the fridge to firm up a little before forming cookies.