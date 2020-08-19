PAlive! Maternal Family Health Services August 19, 2020

Coronavirus

In the Weis Markets kitchen registered dietitian Laurie from Maternal and Family Health Services.

www.mfhs.org

No-Bake Pumpkin Oatmeal Cookies

3/4 cup quick oats

1/2 cup oat flour (or make your own by blending oats in a food processor until they become powder. Measure after blending.)

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 cup xylitol or sugar (or coconut sugar or sucanat)

 1/4 tsp cinnamon (optional: a pinch pumpkin pie spice as well)

Optional: handful mini chocolate chips

1/3 cup canned pumpkin (or sweet potato puree)

2 to 2 1/2 tablespoons milk of choice, as needed

1 tablespoon oil (omit if you desire, but I can’t vouch for the results)

1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

Combine all dry ingredients and stir very well. In a separate bowl, combine all liquid (including pumpkin). Then stir to combine, and form into balls or cookies. Or put in the fridge to firm up a little before forming cookies.

