PAlive! Madeline Gardner May 5, 2020

Madeline Gardner from Morilee Bridal Gowns talks about the bridal industry.
Morilee Bridal Gowns Locations:
Exclusively You in Bloomsburg
Tunis Bridal in Scranton
Gerri’s Bridal in Pittston
Bridals by Sandra in Nazareth
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Madeline Gardner from Morilee Bridal Gowns talks about the bridal industry.
Morilee Bridal Gowns Locations:
Exclusively You in Bloomsburg
Tunis Bridal in Scranton
Gerri’s Bridal in Pittston
Bridals by Sandra in Nazareth
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.