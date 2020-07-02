PAlive! Macy’s Fireworks Spectacular July 2, 2020

Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin from the Today Show talks about NBC’s 44th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.
Two-Hour Live Telecast
Saturday, July 4
8 to 10 PM
WBRE
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin from the Today Show talks about NBC’s 44th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.
Two-Hour Live Telecast
Saturday, July 4
8 to 10 PM
WBRE
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.