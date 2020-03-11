PAlive! Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre March 11, 2020

From the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, cast members of the Wedding Singer.
570-823-1875
March 13 to 22
Friday & Saturday at 8 PM
Sunday at 3 PM
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
From the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, cast members of the Wedding Singer.
570-823-1875
March 13 to 22
Friday & Saturday at 8 PM
Sunday at 3 PM
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.