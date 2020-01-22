PAlive! Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre January 21, 2020

Opening of Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s 98th season, the production of King Lear.
Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre
537 North Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Jan. 24 to Feb. 2
Fridays & Saturdays 8 PM
Sundays 3 PM
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Opening of Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s 98th season, the production of King Lear.
Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre
537 North Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Jan. 24 to Feb. 2
Fridays & Saturdays 8 PM
Sundays 3 PM
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.