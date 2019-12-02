PAlive! Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre December 2, 2019

Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre presents “A Christmas Carol”.
Friday & Saturday 8 PM
Sunday 3 PM
Dec. 13 & 14 at 8 PM
Dec. 15 at 3 PM
Tickets:
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre presents “A Christmas Carol”.
Friday & Saturday 8 PM
Sunday 3 PM
Dec. 13 & 14 at 8 PM
Dec. 15 at 3 PM
Tickets:
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.