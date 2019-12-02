PAlive! Limoncello December 2, 2019

Local Pittston residents Casey and Sarah Donahue make a perfect beverage on this snowy day.

All you need:

Vodka

Lemons

Water

Sugar

You can also do this with oranges.

Linden Tree Winery on Facebook

Steps:

peel the zest, which is the very outer layer of 8 lemons

Then we will combine the zest with a 1.75-liter bottle of vodka in a wide mouth 2-gallon jar.

Let the color and flavor of the skins infuse the vodka for at least two weeks, agitating every few days.

Ingredients:

1.75-liter bottle of vodka

Zest of 8 lemons (or equal weight of orange zest)

1.5 cups of sugar

.45 liter of water