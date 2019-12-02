Closings & Delays
There are currently 138 active closings. Click for more details.

PAlive! Limoncello December 2, 2019

PA Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Local Pittston residents Casey and Sarah Donahue make a perfect beverage on this snowy day.

All you need:

Vodka

Lemons

Water

Sugar

You can also do this with oranges.

Linden Tree Winery on Facebook

Steps:

peel the zest, which is the very outer layer of 8 lemons

Then we will combine the zest with a 1.75-liter bottle of vodka in a wide mouth 2-gallon jar.

Let the color and flavor of the skins infuse the vodka for at least two weeks, agitating every few days.

Ingredients:

1.75-liter bottle of vodka

Zest of 8 lemons (or equal weight of orange zest)

1.5 cups of sugar

.45 liter of water

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pa Live! FAQ

 

Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.

Pa Live! FAQ

Coming On The Show?

 

All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.

Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos