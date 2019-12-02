PAlive! Limoncello December 2, 2019

Local Pittston residents Casey and Sarah Donahue make a perfect beverage on this snowy day.
All you need:
Vodka
Lemons
Water
Sugar
You can also do this with oranges.
Steps:
peel the zest, which is the very outer layer of 8 lemons
Then we will combine the zest with a 1.75-liter bottle of vodka in a wide mouth 2-gallon jar.
Let the color and flavor of the skins infuse the vodka for at least two weeks, agitating every few days.
Ingredients:
1.75-liter bottle of vodka
Zest of 8 lemons (or equal weight of orange zest)
1.5 cups of sugar
.45 liter of water