PAlive! Leadership Wilkes-Barre January 22, 2020

Matt, Rhonda and Jennifer from Leadership Wilkes-Barre.
Fostering Magic
Friday
7 to 9 PM
Senunas Bar and Grill
$5 Waived with Hygiene Donation
Benefits Local Foster Kids & Teens
www.leadershipwilkes-barre.org
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Matt, Rhonda and Jennifer from Leadership Wilkes-Barre.
Fostering Magic
Friday
7 to 9 PM
Senunas Bar and Grill
$5 Waived with Hygiene Donation
Benefits Local Foster Kids & Teens
www.leadershipwilkes-barre.org
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.