PAlive! Greater Wilkes-Barre Half Marathon December 30, 2019

Planning for next year, we’re getting ready for the Greater Wilkes-Barre Half Marathon on July 19th.
July 19
7 AM
13.1 Miles
Wilkes-Barre
570-704-6794
On Social Media @GWBHALFMARATHON
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Planning for next year, we’re getting ready for the Greater Wilkes-Barre Half Marathon on July 19th.
July 19
7 AM
13.1 Miles
Wilkes-Barre
570-704-6794
On Social Media @GWBHALFMARATHON
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.