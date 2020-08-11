PAlive! Good Housekeeping August 10, 2020

PA Live
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

It’s more important now than ever to eat right to keep yourself healthy. Good Housekeeping registered dietitian Stefani Sassos joins us with some of the magazine’s picks to put on your summer grocery list.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pa Live! FAQ

 

Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.

Pa Live! FAQ

Coming On The Show?

 

All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.

Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos