PAlive! Friends of The Poor November 18, 2019

Family to Family food basket program a free food give away for anyone in need of Thanksgiving dinner.

Family to Family Food Basket Program

Nov. 27

9 AM to 5 PM

Scranton Cultural Center

Free Food Giveaway

Friends of the Poor Dinner

Nov. 26

Doors Open at 5 PM

Dinner at 6 PM

Volunteer Info:

570-340-6086

A Benefit with Cooper’s Seafood in Scranton starting today through the 14th.

Starting on November 18th and running until November 24th Cooper’s will donate the first five dollars from every check to Family to Family.  There will also be amazing food and drink specials all week.

www.familytofamilypa.org

www.friendsofthepoor.org

