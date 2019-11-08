PAlive! Farmer Pat & Chef Matt Gilbert November 8, 2019

PA Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Farmer Pat brought the farm fresh produce and chef Matt from Kevin’s Bar and Restaurant.

www.farmerpat.net

Twitter: @farmerpatutube

www.kevinsrestaurant.us

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Pa Live! FAQ

 

Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.

Pa Live! FAQ

Coming On The Show?

 

All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.

Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos