PAlive! Family Services Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania June 16, 2020

Family Services Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania (FSA) is a non-profit, non-sectarian organization working with children.
Annual Clay Shoot
Benefits the Child Advocacy Center
Runs June 17-21
June 24-28
570-823-5144
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Family Services Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania (FSA) is a non-profit, non-sectarian organization working with children.
Annual Clay Shoot
Benefits the Child Advocacy Center
Runs June 17-21
June 24-28
570-823-5144
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.