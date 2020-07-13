PAlive! Eyewitness Golf Challenge (Mountain Valley Golf Course) July 10, 2020

We’re up to week 4 of the Eyewitness Sports Golf Challenge and for this edition, we’re at Mountain Valley Golf Course in Barnesville, Schuylkill County. My opponent this week is head golf professional Dave Linckhorst, and he’s taking us to the 6th hole here, a downhill par 4.
Pa Live! FAQ
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
Pa Live! FAQ
Coming On The Show?
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.
Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver