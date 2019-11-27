PALive Extra! Stress-Free Holidays

James Briscione, Chef & Entertaining Expert joins us to talk about stress-free holidays!
Gobble Up Your Turkey And Not Your Time
Thanksgiving Day Pro-Tips To Help You Enjoy A Stress-Free Turkey Feast
by: Posted By Jayne Ann BugdaPosted: / Updated:
James Briscione, Chef & Entertaining Expert joins us to talk about stress-free holidays!
Gobble Up Your Turkey And Not Your Time
Thanksgiving Day Pro-Tips To Help You Enjoy A Stress-Free Turkey Feast
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.