PAlive Extra! Dr. Jeff Werber December 9, 2019

Renowned veterinarian Dr. Jeff Werber talks about how keeping your dog in good health can be good for you and share tips and tricks on how to best keep dogs and ourselves healthy during the holiday season.
Pa Live! FAQ
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
Pa Live! FAQ
Coming On The Show?
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.
Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver