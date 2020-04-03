PAlive! Educational Opportunity Centers of PA April 2, 2020

PAhomepage.com
by: Ryan Kucewicz
To assist job seekers, job changers and high school students, Educational Opportunity Centers has made their fantastic workshops available via Zoom.
www.eocinc.org/virtual-services
www.eocinc.org
Email Carolyn: carolyn@eocinc.org
