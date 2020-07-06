PAlive! Dr. Nava Greenfield July 6, 2020

No matter what your day may entail, time spent outside in your backyard, at the beach or the pool can expose skin to damaging rays. Dermatologist Dr. Nava Greenfield, who has partnered with Coppertone, has some helpful tips to share to ensure you are staying protected from the sun’s rays this summer.
