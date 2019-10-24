Breaking News
BREAKING: Body Found Inside Home on Wayne Avenue

PAlive! Dr. Mike Roussell October 24, 2019

PA Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This fall make healthier decisions when it comes to what you eat.  Dr. Mike Roussell is here to help you make better choices when it comes to meals and snacks, especially when you’re on the go and it can be the most difficult to eat right.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Pa Live! FAQ

 

Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.

Pa Live! FAQ

Coming On The Show?

 

All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.

Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos