PAlive! Dr. Jennifer Hashem June 23, 2020

Jennifer Hashem a Orthopedic Hand Surgeon shares a healthy recipe for super fruit bowl.
1-2 C frozen berries
1-2 Tbs fruit powder (raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, cranberry, etc.) (OPTIONAL)
2 Tbs whey protein
1-2 Tbs seed mix (hemp, chia, and flax)
1/4 C rolled or Irish oats (soaked in an equal part of water)
2 Tbs monk fruit
1-2 Tbs lemon juice
1-2 tsp vanilla or coconut extract
Blend until it becomes a thick sorbet-like mixture.
Toppings:
granola
fresh fruit
nuts
seeds
shaved dark chocolate (at least 70% cocoa)