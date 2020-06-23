Coronavirus

PAlive! Dr. Jennifer Hashem June 23, 2020

PA Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jennifer Hashem a Orthopedic Hand Surgeon shares a healthy recipe for super fruit bowl.

1-2 C frozen berries

1-2 Tbs fruit powder (raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, cranberry, etc.) (OPTIONAL)

2 Tbs whey protein

1-2 Tbs seed mix (hemp, chia, and flax)

1/4 C rolled or Irish oats (soaked in an equal part of water)

2 Tbs monk fruit

1-2 Tbs lemon juice

1-2 tsp vanilla or coconut extract

Blend until it becomes a thick sorbet-like mixture.

Toppings:

granola

fresh fruit

nuts

seeds

shaved dark chocolate (at least 70% cocoa)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pa Live! FAQ

 

Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.

Pa Live! FAQ

Coming On The Show?

 

All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.

Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos