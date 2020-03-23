PAlive! Dr. James Greenfield March 23, 2020

PAhomepage.com
by: Ryan Kucewicz
Dr.
James Greenfield in Schuylkill County he is leading an effort to
bring telehealth services, and drive through medicine to Frackville
and Ashland.
Cornerstone
Health Care
40
West Frack Street
Frackville
570-794-6123
www.cornerstonerhc.com
