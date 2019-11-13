PAlive! Deutsch Institute Brunch November 12, 2019

Gwen from “Deutsch Institute Adaptive Community Recreation”.
Champagne Celebrity Brunch
“Passports to Paris”
Sunday, 10 AM to 1 PM
St. Mary’s Center
Scranton
Facebook: deutschinstitute
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Gwen from “Deutsch Institute Adaptive Community Recreation”.
Champagne Celebrity Brunch
“Passports to Paris”
Sunday, 10 AM to 1 PM
St. Mary’s Center
Scranton
Facebook: deutschinstitute
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.