PAlive! Destination NEPA

Harveys Lake
It’s tucked away on the northern ridge of Luzerne County. We’re talking about Harveys Lake.
Lackawanna River
Did you know the Lackawanna River was named the 2020 PA River of The Year?
by: Ryan KucewiczPosted: / Updated:
Harveys Lake
It’s tucked away on the northern ridge of Luzerne County. We’re talking about Harveys Lake.
Lackawanna River
Did you know the Lackawanna River was named the 2020 PA River of The Year?
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.