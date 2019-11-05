PAlive! Darcy Lynn November 5, 2019

PAhomepage.com
by: Ryan Kucewicz
America’s Got Talent sweetheart
singer/ventriloquist Darci Lynne.
Sunday
3 PM
FM Kirby Center
71 Public Square
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Call: 800-745-3000
www.darcilynne.com
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.
Upload Photos & Videos