PAlive! Creating A Healthy Home Sanctuary July 31, 2020

Millions of American parents spent the spring and now the summer in quarantine, working from home, and helping their children navigate distance learning which adds the role of “Teacher” to their stressful days. Now that summer has arrived, most camps are canceled, and vacations have been put on hold making the break that families usually get suddenly disappear. Like most parents, Whitney Port (wife, Mother, Podcast Host, Blogger and Fashion Expert) has been juggling family life and professional responsibilities for months and has learned ways to create a happier, healthier life at home.
Pa Live! FAQ
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
Pa Live! FAQ
Coming On The Show?
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.
Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver