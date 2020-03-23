PAlive! Council of Dads March 23, 2020

PAhomepage.com
by: Ryan Kucewicz
Sarah Wayne Callies who plays Robin Perry on Council of Dads. The series premiere is Tuesday March 24th 10 PM to 11 PM, returning in a new time slot beginning Thursday April 30th 8 PM to 9 PM.
Looking for an answer to a question you might have about Pa Live! Look here before contacting up, you might just find what you need.
All guests of Pa Live! need to sign a on-air waiver. If you plan on appearing, please download the form below, print it out, fill it out and bring it with you.
Upload Photos & Videos