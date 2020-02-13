PAlive! Clarks Summit Festival of Ice February 13, 2020

The Abington Business & Professional Association has the details on this weekend’s “Clarks Summit Festival of Ice”.
Tomorrow through Sunday
12 PM to 6 PM
Downtown Clarks Summit
Free
www.facebook.com/csfestivalofice/
